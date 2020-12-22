A DRIVER caught speeding at 120mph on a dual carriageway has avoided being banned.
Mariglen Susuri, 24, of Llwynu Lane, Abergavenny, was clocked on the A449 southbound in Usk.
The Serbian national was travelling 50mph over the speed limit in the 70mph zone in a Volkswagen Golf.
The offence was committed on August 2, 2019.
MORE NEWS
- Paedophile jailed after ‘grooming teenage girl with cannabis’
- Woman ‘feared she was going to die’ as boyfriend strangled her
- Robber jailed after grabbing 77-year-old laundrette owner by neck and hair
At Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court, Susuri’s licence was endorsed with six points and he was ordered to pay £237 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment