A DRIVER caught speeding at 120mph on a dual carriageway has avoided being banned.

Mariglen Susuri, 24, of Llwynu Lane, Abergavenny, was clocked on the A449 southbound in Usk.

The Serbian national was travelling 50mph over the speed limit in the 70mph zone in a Volkswagen Golf.

The offence was committed on August 2, 2019.

At Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court, Susuri’s licence was endorsed with six points and he was ordered to pay £237 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.