THE Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning which covers most of the south of mainland Britain.
Gwent is included in the area expected to receive a large amount of rainfall from tomorrow morning.
Heavy rainfall may lead to flooding in places and disruption to travel.
The warning is in place from 6am tomorrow morning, until 6am on Thursday morning.
Driving conditions are likely to be poor into the morning of Christmas Eve.
According to the Met Office warning, there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
Flood alerts are in place for the River Usk, in Newport and Monmouthshire, and for the Rivers Monnow and Wye in Monmouthshire.
Where flooding occurs, there is also a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.