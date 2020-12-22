Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Shopping for Christmas gifts is easier said than done sometimes. It’s hard enough to figure out what to get for your loved ones, let alone what to buy for friends co-workers, dog walkers, or distant relatives who deserve a little something, too.

Worry no more, because we’ve compiled amazing gifts under £10 that will make sure everyone in your life gets a little holiday joy this Christmas.

1. For the child who loves surprises: Skyrocket Blume Doll

Credit: Amazon

Who doesn't love a surprise? The Skyrocket Blume Doll is one of the hottest toys out there and has more than 5,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. It grows into one of 22 potential dolls as it gets watered, so kids are sure to love it, and it's small enough to fit into a stocking.

Get the Skyrocket Blume Doll at Amazon for £9.99

2. For the person who colours outside the lines: An adult colouring book

Credit: Amazon

Colouring isn't just for children—adults can get in on the fun, too. Johanna Basford's Lost Ocean: An Inky Adventure & Colouring Book is full of elegant and intricate images that will keep colouring fanatics occupied for hours.

Get Lost Ocean: An Inky Adventure & Colouring Book at Amazon for £7.72

3. For the one who wears the same jewellery: Diamond Dazzle Stik

Credit: Amazon

If your giftee wears the same earrings, necklaces, and rings every single day, then their jewellery could definitely use a serious refresh from all that wear. With more than 14,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, people swear by this jewellery cleaning stick designed to make diamonds shine like new. Reviewers were impressed with how easy it is to use and the massive improvement they've seen in their gemstones.

Get the Diamond Dazzle Stik at Amazon for £8.95

4. For the person who is always cold: A 5-pack of cosy socks

Credit: Amazon

You can't go wrong gifting a pack of comfortable socks. This 5-pack of women's cosy socks clocks in at under £10 and features fun and colourful patterns.

Get the Warm Winter Wool Socks (5-pack) at Amazon for £9.99

5. For the one who has AirPods: AirPods case cover

Credit: Amazon

Anyone who has Apple AirPods probably gets nervous about accidentally misplacing these small and expensive buds. The case is so small and easy to lose. But a carrying case they can use to attach their AirPods to their keys or belt loops might calm their woes. With more than 28,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, people love this silicone case and say it doesn't rip and that it makes them feel more secure. It's also available in several colour options.

Get the AhaStyle AirPods Case Cover at Amazon for £3.79

6. For the person who is always thirsty: VEHHE Stainless Steel Drinking Straws

Credit: Vehhe

This four-pack is ideal for someone who is trying to use less plastic. The straws can be tossed in the dishwasher for easy cleaning and come with a convenient carry bag and wire-cleaner.

Get the VEHHE Stainless Steel Drinking Straws (4-pack) at Amazon for £4.59

7. For the one who runs their dog's Instagram: Pet Selfie Clip

Credit: Geluode

If your recipient is absolutely obsessed with their dog (I mean, who isn't?) and, more importantly, snapping pictures with them, then they need this selfie assistant. The Pet Selfie Clip is an ingenious tennis ball that clips to the top of your giftee's phone, so they can finally take the perfect selfie with their pooch.

Get the Pet Selfie Clip at Amazon for £7.99

8. For those who enjoy a challenge: The "Of Course!" book of riddles

Credit: Zack Guido / Getty/ m-imagephotography

Some people like their Sudoku and coffee in the morning, while others like puzzles and crosswords. A brain teaser book is perfect for keeping anyone’s mind sharp, killing time while travelling, entertaining kids, or just relaxing on their own.

Get the “Of Course!” Book of Brain Teasers at Amazon for £6.60

9. For the cat lover: Crafting with Cat Hair

Credit: Kaori Tsutaya

Your recipient may love their cat dearly, but they don't love all the hair they shed every single day. But with this gift, they can finally put their feline's fur to good use with a little crafting. It might seem like a novelty gift for the cat-obsessed owner but could become the perfect hobby or the cat owner who spends their free time crafting.

Get Crafting with Cat Hair at Amazon for £8.99

10. For the person who loves to relax: TheraFlow Foot Massager

Credit: TheraFlow

Massages can be expensive, and they definitely don't cost less than £10. However, if you're looking for a more affordable way to gift your friend or family member a little rest and relaxation, the Theraflow Foot Massager will get the job done and then some.

The wooden roller has nubs and grooves designed to reach even the achiest spots like the arch of your foot, heels, and more. However, it isn't just for feet, either. They can use the massager on their hands, back, and other parts of the body.

Get the TheraFlow Foot Massager at Amazon for £7.95

11. For the one who likes to doodle: Melissa & Doug Scratch Magic Doodle

Credit: Melissa & Doug

Take your giftee's doodling to the next level with this Melissa & Doug Scratch Magic Doodle pad. The pages appear as normal paper, but when used leave behind a rainbow of colour wherever you draw. It'll make leaving notes more fun and add a pop of colour to daily drawings.

Get the Melissa & Doug Scratch Magic Doodle pad at Amazon for £4.99

12. For those who love lip balm: Burt's Bees Kissable Colour Gift Set

Credit: Burt's Bees

The Burt's Bees Kissable Colour Gift Set comes with Burt's Bees lip shimmer in three different shades including Peony, Rhubarb, and Watermelon. These make a great stocking stuffer and are also perfect for tossing in their work bag or travel bag.

Get the Burt's Bees Kissable Colour Gift Set at Amazon for £9.97

13. For the one who loves competition: Uno

Best gifts under £10: Uno Credit: Mattel

Uno is a classic game of competition and revenge (you ever schemed to get back at your brother for switching colours on you?). If your giftee doesn't already have Uno in their arsenal, then it will be a well-appreciated present that you and the gang can play immediately.

Get Uno at Amazon for £5

14. For the nerd in your life: Groot Flower Pen Pot

Best gifts under £10: B-Best Guardians of The Galaxy Groot Pen Pot Credit: Zusonud

Life is too short to be boring and this "Guardians of The Galaxy" Groot Pen Pot is anything but dull. Your coworker will get a kick out of using the 6-inch pot to hold markers, small plants, and other trinkets like this 20-pack of mixed flower pens.

Get the Guardians of The Galaxy Groot Pen Pot at Amazon for £7.99

15. For the creative one: WikkiStix

Best gifts under £10: WikkiStix Credit: WikkiStix

WikkiStix are bendable, wax sticks that will never dry out and offer children (and adults!) hours of play. They can create faces, creatures, and more, and it's the perfect way to keep young ones entertained before holiday dinner.

Get WikkiStix Rainbow Pak at Amazon for £8.15

16. For the one with a cast-iron skillet: Lodge Pan Scraper

Best gifts under £10: Lodge Pan Scraper Credit: Lodge

Cleaning a cast-iron skillet can be tricky. You don't want to wash off the seasoning that makes cooking with cast iron so great, but you also don't want to leave food crusted on the pan. That's where these pan scrapers from Lodge come in. The polycarbonate scrapers easily remove gunk without leaving any scratches behind, which is why reviewers love them and your cast iron lover will, too.

Get the Lodge Pan Scraper, 2-Pack at Amazon for £4.95

17. For the phone-obsessed one: PopSockets

Best gifts under £10: PopSocket Credit: Popsocket

PopSockets have been popular for a couple of years now—and they serve two great purposes. PopSockets offer an extra grip on the back of your phone, so you don’t drop it when FaceTiming or taking a picture. Additionally, the small plastic doo-dads also serve as a great stand for lazy video viewing. Offered in a variety of different designs and styles, PopSockets are easy, stylish, and practical gifts to give anyone.

Get a PopGrip at Amazon for £6.99

18. For the one who loves happy little trees: Bob Ross Bobblehead

Best gifts under £10: Bob Ross Bobblehead Credit: Bob Ross

Bob Ross is iconic for his soothing voice and incredible (and fast) paintings, and you can bring him to life on your recipient's desk with this Bob Ross Bobblehead. Not only does it speak witty sayings for the artist, but it comes with a mini easel book with 30 landscape pictures they can admire.

Get the Bob Ross Bobblehead at Amazon for £7.58

19. For the person who has too many cords: A pack of cable clip organisers

Best gifts under £10: Cable clip organiser Credit: Blue Key World

Between laptop chargers, phone cords, and other electronic cables, it's easy for things to get twisted. This six-pack of cable organisers will keep your coworker's cords in order. The peel-and-stick wire holders can be used for TVs, computers, cell phones, or even in the car to keep everything tangle-free.

Get the Cable Clips Organiser (6-pack) at Amazon for £4.97

20. For the one who misses velcro shoes: Lock Laces

Best gifts under £10: Lock Laces Credit: Lock Laces

When you're trying to get out the door, tying your shoelaces can seem like the most time-consuming task, which is why your giftee wishes velcro shoes were considered stylish. They can transform their shoes into slip-ons with these popular no-tie shoelaces that reviewers swear by. Runners love that they keep their trainers nice and tight, while parents love that they can easily replace their childrens laces with these.

Get the Lock Laces at Amazon for £7.99

