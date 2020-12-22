A DRUG dealing couple have had their sentence adjourned after the pregnant female defendant went into labour on their way to court.
Valentine Humpert, 25, from Pontllanfraith, and her partner Michael Wilkie, 27, were due to face their fate at Cardiff Crown Court.
The pair had pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply between December 20, 2019 and June 16.
But Recorder Mark Cotter QC was told Humpert had gone into labour on her way to court and had been taken to hospital.
The judge said: “The mother is in labour and the male defendant is the father.
“They have both gone to hospital. We wish her well.”
The court was told the couple, of Highmead, are of previous good character with no convictions recorded against them.
Recorder Cotter ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared for Humpert and Wilkie and said all sentencing options, including prison, were open.
He extended their bail and adjourned sentence to February 16.
