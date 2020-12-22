A MAN who sprayed bleach in the face of a rival in a butcher’s shop was then stabbed when his victim chased after him.

Liam Dalton was left with a “gaping wound” when Dale Brown took revenge in front of horrified witnesses at a busy shopping centre in Newport.

There was “bad blood” between the two before the shocking violence erupted this summer, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Matthew Cobbe showed evidence of how the incident unfolded on the afternoon of August 20 after it was captured at different angles on CCTV cameras.

He said: “Brown was in a butcher’s shop in Ringland Circle when he was followed by Dalton who was armed with two bottles of bleach.

“Dalton sprayed Brown with the bleach before he threw the bottles at him and ran.

“Brown chased him from the shop and tackled him to the floor when he caught up with him after less than 100 yards.

“The two were wrestling on the floor before Brown produced a knife and stabbed Dalton three times to the leg and shoulder blade.

“The knife’s blade snapped during the incident. Brown took the handle but left the blade at the scene.”

Brown did not suffer any injury but he sought help and washed his face following the incident at around 4pm.

Dalton needed hospital treatment after he sustained three cuts, including a “gaping 8cm wound to his leg”.

Brown, 33, of Greene Clos, Newport, admitted wounding with intent and having a knife in a public place.

Dalton, 26, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, pleaded guilty to administering a noxious substance with intent.

The court was told how Brown has 17 previous convictions for 31 offences, including causing actual bodily harm.

Dalton has five previous convictions for seven offences, including theft and public disorder.

Gareth Williams, representing Brown, said: “He was minding his own business in a shop.

“There was an element of bad blood. There was a degree of provocation.

“He had liquid thrust in his face. It was a very frightening experience.”

Ieuan Bennett, for Dalton, said: “His was an act of total stupidity and landed him with serious injuries.

“He foolishly decided to arm himself. Thankfully little, if any, went in the face of Mr Brown.”

Mr Bennett added it was claimed Brown had previously threatened to stab Dalton’s father.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said Brown had been “racially abused” and had embarked on a “revenge attack” after the bleach was sprayed at him.

Brown was jailed for four years and six months and Dalton for 12 months.