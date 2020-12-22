THERE have been six deaths in Gwent in relation to coronavirus in the past 24 hours – out of 24 across Wales.
This brings the total in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to 602 according to Public Health Wales, although the number is known to be higher.
Across Wales, there have been 2,761 newly reported cases. 156 of these were recorded in Caerphilly, 152 in Newport, 76 in Torfaen, 71 in Blaenau Gwent and 60 in Monmouthshire.
Caerphilly borough recorded the seventh highest case numbers in Wales, behind Cardiff on 388, Rhondda Cynon Taf on 325, Swansea on 273, Bridgend on 254, Neath Port Talbot on 186 and Carmarthenshire on 182.
READ MORE:
Here is where all of the new coronavirus cases have been reported.
Cardiff – 388
Swansea – 273
Bridgend – 254
Neath Port Talbot – 186
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 325
Caerphilly – 156
Carmarthenshire – 182
Newport – 152
Wrexham – 71
Vale of Glamorgan – 141
Torfaen – 76
Flintshire – 72
Merthyr Tydfil – 94
Blaenau Gwent – 71
Monmouthshire – 60
Powys – 38
Pembrokeshire – 33
Ceredigion - 22
Denbighshire – 26
Gwynedd – four
Conwy – 17
Anglesey – nine
Unknown location – 25
Resident outside of Wales - 86