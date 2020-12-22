A TEMPORARY coronavirus testing centre has been opened in Pontypool at the Old Mill car park.
The 'walk up' centre is by appointment only, and you must arrive for your test on foot or by push bike.
The centre opened on Monday, December 21.
It is only for residents of Torfaen, so you must bring ID and proof of address. For people who live outside the Torfaen area, there are other testing facilities available in Gwent.
You mist wear a face covering on the way to and from your test, and the test itself will take around five minutes.
You must not travel to or from your test on public transport, or visit any other places on the way to or from your test. If you have coronavirus symptoms, you and your household must self-isolate at home until you receive your test results.
To book a test, call 119 for free between 8am and 6pm or book online at gov.wales
You can also call 0300 30 31 222 between 8am and 6pm to book.