POLICE are appealing for information on a wanted man believed to be in Wales.
Joshua Barnes, 20, is wanted on recall to prison.
He was originally convicted for assault, but failed to attend his bail hostel on December 15.
A spokesman for South Wales Police said: "It is thought Joshua Barnes could be in Wales."
Anyone with information should contact Devon and Cornwall Police.
READ MORE:
- This is the new advice for vulnerable people previously shielding in Wales
- Four areas with the highest rates of coronavirus in the UK are in Gwent
- These Newport stores are offering click and collect services before Christmas
A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "He has links across Cornwall, particularly in the Bodmin and Falmouth areas.
"It is believed he may also be in Wales or Devon.
"Numerous enquiries have been made by police to locate and arrest Barnes.
"Officers are now appealing to the public to report any sightings of him.
"Anyone who sees Barnes, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 999, quoting log number 29 of 15/12/20."