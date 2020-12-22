SHOCKING footage has been released of an incident at a shopping centre of a man spraying another with bottles of bleach before he was stabbed in retaliation.
CCTV of the dramatic incident was played during the sentencing hearing of Dale Brown and Liam Dalton.
The violence erupted at Newport’s Ringland Circle at around 4pm on the afternoon of Thursday, August 20 in front of horrified shoppers and members of the public.
Prosecutor Matthew Cobbe said Dalton followed Brown into a butcher’s shop before spraying him in the face with bleach and fleeing.
Brown chased him, rugby tackled him and stabbed him so hard with a knife he was carrying that the blade snapped.
Cardiff Crown Court heard there was “bad blood” between the pair and Dalton had racially abused Brown during the incident.
They were jailed by Judge Tracey Lloyd Clarke who said Brown had carried out a “revenge” attack.
The CCTV footage was released by CPS Wales.