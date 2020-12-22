MARK Drakeford has called on people in Wales to think about they "should do" not what they "can do" this Christmas.

The first minister has joined public service leaders across Wales in releasing a message ahead of Christmas.

They ask for people to "think carefully about what you should do, rather than what you can do."

Mr Drakeford and the leaders said: "Coronavirus is spreading faster and wider in Wales than at any other point in this pandemic.

"Our public services are under intense pressure as they work around the clock to care for and keep people safe.

"Frontline workers are putting our health and care first, every day but as the virus continues to spread, so too does the strain on our NHS.

"We must do everything we can to protect our NHS and save lives.

"The virus is also having a major impact on our emergency services.

"Over the coming days and weeks, we need to make sure they are there for those who really need them – for real emergencies.

"Thank you so much to all of you who continue to follow the rules."

The message also addressed the new strain of coronavirus which has been found.

The new strain, it says, can be passed on more easily, and therefore increase the risk of people catching and spreading the virus over Christmas.

It continues: "To keep yourself and your loved ones safe this Christmas, please avoid mixing wherever possible.

"For most people the virus will cause a mild illness but there are many – our parents and grandparents – who are at risk of serious illness or death if they catch it.

"Too many families have already lost loved ones to this terrible virus – if we don’t act now, even more deaths will follow.

"Our actions and decisions over the festive period, and in the coming weeks and months, will shape Wales for years to come.

"Please, let’s all think carefully before we act and protect our public and emergency services so they’re there for when we really need them."