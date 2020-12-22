A FORMER Wales footballing great has called on everyone to follow the coronavirus rules this Christmas.

Neville Southall has recorded a special video message for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

The former Everton goalkeeper, who made more than 500 appearances in the top tier of English football, has stressed the pressure currently on the NHS in Wales.

Mr Southall said: "This year at Christmas, you get the gift of saving a life.

"The way you do this is to wash your hands, wear your masks, keep your distance, and keep in your own bubbles.

"This will save maybe your life, your family's lives, and your friend's lives. We are all in this together.

"The NHS is stressed and strained beyond belief, and we need to help them.

"By doing this we will save lives. Merry Christmas, and a Covid-free new year."

Due to a "concerning" rise in Covid-19 cases in the Gwent area, the health board is writing an open letter to residents of Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.

The letter asks residents to follow the new level 4 restrictions and minimise the number of people that they see over the festive season to help slow the spread of the virus.

Chief executive, Judith Paget, explains “We wanted to make this urgent appeal to residents, because we can save lives if we all take action now.

"We now have more people with Covid-19 in our hospitals than we had at the peak of the first wave.

"We are expecting this to get worse over the coming weeks.

"Our hard working staff are extremely tired, and distressed by the serious cases of Covid-19 they are caring for, we now urgently need your help”.