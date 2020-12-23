A HEALTH board have issued an urgent message to the public ahead of Christmas.

Due to a "concerning" rise in coronavirus cases in Gwent, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board have written an open letter to residents across the region.

The letter says "urgent action" is needed as it asks residents to follow the new level four restrictions and minimise the number of people they see over the festive season.

Judith Paget, chief executive of the health board, said: "We wanted to make this urgent appeal to residents, because we can save lives if we all take action now.

"We now have more people with COVID-19 in our hospitals than we had at the peak of the first wave.

"We are expecting this to get worse over the coming weeks. Our hard working staff are extremely tired, and distressed by the serious cases of COVID-19 they are caring for, we now urgently need your help."

People are asked “to stay at home and to meet as few people as possible”, to follow ‘Hands – Face – Space’ every day, to look out for symptoms, and to immediately get a test and self-isolate if required to stop the virus spreading.

Interim executive director of public health and strategic partnerships, Mererid Bowley added: “COVID-19 is spreading very quickly in our communities, we understand many people really want to be with friends and family over the festive period, and the recent announcement of level four restrictions means many will need to change their plans.

"However, mixing with others, particularly indoors, does increase the chances of catching and spreading this virus which can have serious consequences for some people.

"I would ask everyone to celebrate Christmas and New Year in different ways this year.

"Your actions can save lives over the next few weeks."

Below is the full open letter from the health board to residents in Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen:

Urgent Action Needed – We need your help to stop the spread of COVID-19

We are appealing to every resident on behalf of the Health Board, to ask for your help.

The situation is very serious, the numbers of people with COVID-19 in our communities is, unfortunately, continuing to rise sharply. We now have more COVID-19 cases in our hospitals than during the first wave. This is increasing day on day and will continue. All

of us need to act now to save lives.

We know 2020 has been tough and we would like to thank you for everything you have already done this year. We all want to get back to doing the things we love and seeing the people we love, but we must still be careful and remember that we still face many challenges in the fight against COVID-19.

All our small actions every day really do add up to make a big difference.

Here are four things you can do to help:

1. Stay at home and meet as few people as possible

We would ask that you stay at home and only mix with people in your own household, especially indoors. The more places you go and people you meet, the more chances there are to catch COVID-19 and pass it on to others.

2. Practise ‘Hands – Face – Space’ every day

These actions are really important ways to stop the virus spreading. Every time you do this you are helping stop the virus spreading to yourself or other people.

Wash hands regularly

Wear a face mask

Keep social distancing

3. Look out for symptoms and get a test quickly

We encourage you to be on the lookout for symptoms developing in yourself and your family and to book a test as soon as possible. Remember, symptoms of COVID-19 can be very mild for some people – if you’re not sure, book a test and put your mind at rest.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 - a new continuous cough, high temperature or loss of taste and/or smell, please call 119 or visit here to book a test in a place convenient for you.

Visit here for current testing unit locations.

4. Self-isolate to stop the virus spreading

We urge you to please stay at home and self-isolate if you or someone in your household has symptoms, or if the Test, Trace, Protect Service asks you to. Don’t go to work or school, visit shops or have visitors in your home. Doing this will stop the virus spreading to others.

If you have been contacted by the Test, Trace, Protect Service and told to self-isolate, you may be entitled to financial support of up to £500, if you meet eligibility criteria.

For more information, contact your local authority.

Thank you once again, on behalf of all our NHS staff. We can only do this with your help. Let’s stop the spread of COVID-19 in Aneurin Bevan Health Board area and stay well over the winter.