COMMUNITY groups across Gwent have pledged to help the region's most vulnerable residents this Christmas Day – and if you're also planning to support others, we want to hear about it.

This year, Christmas Day will be especially challenging for many people, with concerns the ongoing lockdown rules will worsen feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Be it through food donations, a free meal, or emotional support – these are just some of the groups and charities working tirelessly to prevent people feeling alone or cut off on December 25.

Have you or your business been inspired to reach out and support the community on Christmas Day?

If so, let us know and we'll help spread the word, ensuring your efforts can reach those most in need. See the bottom of the page for contact details.

­— Food parcels

In Newport, foodbank organisation Feed Newport CIC is capping a busy year by donating a set number of dinners on December 25, in partnership with several local restaurants and takeaways.

There will also be supermarket surplus and food parcels handed out to people in need – to check if you are eligible for the dinner and/or the parcels, contact Feed Newport in advance by calling 01633 549796.

In the Cwmbran and Llanfrechfa area, Tasty Not Wasty CIC will be offering a presents and meals delivery service to anyone who is isolated on Christmas Day, and there is some availability left.

To request the service, get in touch with the group on Facebook (www.facebook.com/TastyNotWastyCIC) or via email (tastynotwastycic@gmail.com) and someone will respond to make the necessary arrangements.

People living outside the area can still request the service if they have someone who can pick up the meal on their behalf.

­— Christmas dinner

Tiny Rebel's Newport bar is offering a dinner to anyone who may be struggling this Christmas Day.

With the motto "Don't be alone this Christmas," the pub – in the city's High Street – will offer a collection service comprising a dinner, hot drink and mince pie for people who make a reservation in advance.

Demand for the Community Christmas Dinner project has been very high but there are still a small number of bookings available.

To check availability and to make a reservation for a collection, call or text 07761 160832 by the end of the day today, Wednesday.

­— Connecting families

Age Cymru Gwent has teamed up with communications firm O2 to help older residents stay in touch with their relatives on December 25.

The charity has identified older members of the community who are set to spend Christmas Day alone and who don't have the ability to make video calls to loved ones.

Gladis Peter is one of the recipients of a brand-new tablet to keep in touch with her family.

“I was very excited to receive the tablet in time for Christmas and it will certainly be life changing in terms of helping me stay in touch with my family in future," she said.