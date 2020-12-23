Tributes have been paid former Newport County AFC player Alex Beattie, who has died from cancer in the USA aged 67.

Mr Beattie, who's father and brother also played football with the club, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer in July 2019.

Mr Beattie, who was living in Florida, featured three times for the club in league and cup competitions when County were playing at Moreton-in-Marsh in Gloucestershire in the Hellenic League.

His father, George, was a County legend during the 1950s.

His daughter, Georgia Davies, who lives in Newport, said he father didn't want people to know of his illness.

She said: "He was a charismatic, driven and loyal man. He fought till the end."

Mr Beattie, a former coal merchant, was born in Newport and attended Stow Hill School and Duffryn High School.

His football career also took him to Pill, Caerleon, YMCA, Chepstow and Mangotsfield, near Bristol.

Mr Beattie started his coal merchants business when he was 17 and later he set up a minibus business. The business won a number of school transport contracts in the Newport area.

Mr Beattie leaves a wife, Sally, his daughter Georgia, son-in-law Dave, son Mark, daughter-in-law Maria and grandchildren Ky, Ruby and Xavier. He is also survived by his brother Andrew, who played with Newport County.

Mr Beattie's funeral is being held at Cocoa Beach Golf Club in Florida today at 6pm UK time.

His family said the service would be live streamed so that anyone who knew Mr Beattie could help celebrate his life. People from Spain, Mexico, Canada, Vietnam, Scotland and America will be among those attending virtually.

Mrs Davies said: "Alex was known by many and had an impact on a lot of people. We have received a huge amount of support and condolences, which has been great comfort.

"He was a hardworker and was proud of his footballing achievements.

"He was always there for you in an emergency or a crisis. He would be the first one to call knowing everything would be rectified."

Newport County AFC said they were saddened to hear the news of Mr Beatties death and sent their condolences to his family.

To view the live stream of the celebration of Mr Beattie's life go to www.facebook.com/pages/category/Funeral-Service---Cemetery/CCVideoMemorials-103225498189387/.

It will take place at 6pm UK time.

When clicking on the link it may ask to log in/sign-in to Facebook. You do not have to have a Facebook account. If this is the case, close the pop up screen (x bottom right) and scroll down to videos. It is suggested that you sign in at least 15 minute prior in case of any glitches. On doing this you will see the live feed preparing for the service.