TWO drug dealers are facing long jail sentences after they both pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine in the Gwent valleys.
Corrie Morgan, 24, and Grant McDonald, 23, both from Tredegar, admitted charges before a judge at Newport Crown Court.
Morgan, of Ysguborwen, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
McDonald, of Princess Court, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
The offences were committed between December 18, 2019 and October 1.
The pair were remanded in custody by Recorder David Elias QC.
The defendants are due to be sentenced on February 5.