THE OWNER of the popular Angel Hotel in Cross Street, Abergavenny, has said he expects to remain closed until the spring.

William Griffiths, who also owns the Walnut Tree Inn in the town, which closed on Saturday, had decided to close earlier this month after the Welsh Government enforced a ban on alcohol sales and a 6pm curfew in the run up to Christmas.

He said: "We weren't surprised to learn of a new lockdown being imposed in January, having seen the cases continue to rise in Wales over the past few weeks. Despite the additional hospitality restrictions which have been in place.

"It would be useful to have more clear communication on how long this is expected to last, as the current review every three weeks, means we will have to second guess decisions again, in order to try and give customers and suppliers notice for either reopening, or further cancellations.

READ MORE:

"We already know it's not feasible for us to operate under the alert level three restrictions, therefore, realistically don't expect to be able to reopen now until the spring."

Cross Street on Monday

Cross Street in Abergavenny last week

Last week some traders on Cross Street in the town said the closure of the hotel, coupled with the general impact of the regulations and the pedestrianisation of the road, had caused a significant dip in trade.

Monmouthshire council, who have pedestrianised the road between 10am and 4pm every day to help people social distance, said they had seen no evidence the closure was affecting footfall.