POLICE at the England-Wales border have vowed to crack down on people breaking coronavirus restrictions.

But Gwent Police did not confirm whether there would be checks carried out at the border either side of Christmas Day.

Chief constable Pam Kelly said: “Officers will be continuing to engage and encouraging everyone to do all they can.

"However, our message is clear for the minority that flout the restrictions – we will take enforcement action.”

Across the border Herefordshire is under tier one rules - the lowest level of restrictions. Edd Williams, chief inspector of West Mercia Police, said: “We continue to work closely with our colleagues in the Welsh forces to police differing regulations. When breaches are identified we will use our powers fairly and proportionately.”

Chief constable Anthony Bangham said: “Herefordshire is the only area in the UK being reduced from tier two to tier one. I ask those in Wales to respect the effort that communities of Herefordshire have made by continuing to avoid unnecessary travel.”

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police, the force which covers the Bristol area, said: “Travel advice between tiers one and three in England remains unchanged and therefore so is our policing strategy, with our areas all falling in tier two or three.

“We will continue to engage, explain and encourage people to follow the rules. Enforcement for breaches remains an option, albeit a last resort, for flagrant breaches.”

Bristol and Gloucestershire are in tier two, while South Gloucestershire is in tier three.