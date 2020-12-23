THE Big Issue is calling for support from the public in Wales after 100 vendors were forced off the streets as a result of lockdown.

Christmas week is traditionally the busiest week of the year for Big Issue vendors, but 100 in Wales will be unable to sell the magazine on the street as the country moves into level four restrictions.

With people being told to stay home where possible as a result of the lockdown, many vendors are gearing up for a difficult festive period.

One such vendor is Steve Cornthwaite, who sells the magazine in Caerleon.

The 39-year-old had planned to spend Christmas Day with his family, but will now be on his own on Friday.

Mr Cornthwaite said: "The past four weeks have been good for sales , but now Covid has come again this has changed everything.

"Since March this has been affecting my sales, so we were looking forward to another great week this week.

"But now this new lockdown had completely changed my plans.

"I’d been hoping to go and see family on Christmas day, but instead I’ll have to stay at home and keep to myself.”

Lord John Bird, founder of The Big Issue, said: “With hundreds of our vendors unable to sell, we once again urgently need your support to survive and be there for our vendors beyond Christmas.

"If you can’t reach your local vendor, please buy a copy of the Christmas special from our shop, subscribe or make a donation, to enable us to be there for our vendors, both now and in the future.”

If you can’t reach your regular vendor, you can buy a copy from bigissueshop.com for £4, with 50 per cent of net proceeds going directly to a fund which provides emergency payments for vendors.

You can also support The Big Christmas Appeal by making a one-off or regular donation, or by subscribing.