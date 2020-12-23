A GROUP has been set up online for the community in Torfaen to support each other in the lead-up to Christmas.

The Santa's Little Helpers group was set up on Facebook by leader of Torfaen council, Cllr Anthony Hunt, to bring together people in need of last-minute gifts or supplies, as well as anyone who wants to donate items or food, or simply share advice.

The group is also an opportunity for charities and community groups to connect with those in need of support, and businesses which have been forced to close early due to lockdown to sell goods via click and collect or delivery - complying with Welsh Government regulations.

"I saw people worried about shopping in the run up to Christmas and I was getting calls from people who had stuff spare and wanted to know where they could donate it," said Cllr Hunt.

"I thought the best way to collect these last-minute offers of help was to use social media to match people up while still minimising social contact.

"I wanted to try and give local businesses a platform. They have had to shut in the last few days and under the rules, they can still do click and collect or deliveries. So instead of pushing people to Amazon, we want to support local people and local businesses.

"The response has been fantastic. I had around 100 emails in the first 24 hours. People have offered spare gifts, businesses have said what they have available, people have offered help with logistics and driving, and people have been in touch asking for help.

"It’s a difficult time of year at the best of times, let alone in a situation like this. The response has been great.

"It’s good to see people helping each other out. We are helping facilitate people helping each other."

When asked what items people can donate, Cllr Hunt said: "Everything from food and Christmas treats through to toys and gifts and also suggestions for places people can get their Christmas shopping – it’s not just people who are struggling financially we want to help.

"Number one we want to help people, but number two we want to keep people safe and avoid everyone rushing out to busy shopping centres.

"But please make sure whatever you do to help, you keep yourself safe.

"What has shone through and has given me so much hope is the generosity of people. We are talking about normal people, many who may have struggled this year themselves but are willing to help others out in these times.

"Things may be a bit dark at the moment, but seeing how everyone has come together, I think that’s one thing that will endure past the pandemic."

Anyone in need of support, or who would like to donate, can leave a message on the Santa’s Helper group, call the number on the group (07881 855553), or email anthony.hunt@torfaen.gov.uk