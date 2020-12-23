WEATHER warnings are in place for Gwent for much of the festive period.
The Met Office has issued warnings across the region for Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and December 27, while a yellow warning remains in place today.
Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in places today and tomorrow, they warn.
They said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing hazardous conditions.
"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."
READ MORE:
- Health board issues urgent plea to residents in Gwent ahead of Christmas
- Caerleon Big Issue seller on struggles after lockdown forces vendors off streets
- This is the new advice for vulnerable people previously shielding in Wales
The warning for heavy rainfall is in place for Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen until 2am.
On Boxing Day a new weather warning for high winds will be in place.
Starting at 3pm on December 26, the warning will run until midday on December 27.
The Met Office warn: "Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.
"Some roads and bridges may close.
"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
"Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.
"Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen."