ALMOST a quarter of new coronavirus cases recorded in Wales today were in Gwent, according to Public Health Wales.

693 cases were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, out of 3,013 in Wales.

Newport saw the largest rise in cases in Gwent, with 233, while Caerphilly saw 209 new cases.

Blaenau Gwent recorded 95 new cases, while 94 were reported in Torfaen. In Monmouthshire, 62 new cases were recorded.

There have been a further 10 deaths in Gwent, taking the total to 612 according to Public Health Wales, although the number is known to be higher.

Across Wales, 51 new deaths were recorded across Wales.

Blaenau Gwent's rolling seven-day cases per 100,000 population remains the third highest in Wales - behind Merthyr Tydfil and Bridgend - at 1,004.8.

Newport's case rate in the seven days covered by Wednesday's release (December 12 to 18) is 894.1.

Caerphilly (820.7) and Torfaen (800.3) also have seven-day figures well above the Wales average of 624.9 per 100,000 population.

In Monmouthshire, the seven day case rate is at 501.1.

For the Public Health Wales figures covered by Wednesday's release, 2,988 tests were conducted in Gwent.

Here are the new cases recorded today:

Blaenau Gwent: 95

Caerphilly: 209

Monmouthshire: 62

Newport: 233

Torfaen: 94

Anglesey: 1

Conwy: 9

Debighshire: 22

Flintshire: 66

Gwynedd: 13

Wrexham: 108

Cardiff: 425

Vale of Glamorgan: 157

Bridgend: 241

Merthyr Tydfil: 82

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 296

Carmarthenshire: 186

Ceredigion: 33

Pembrokeshire: 42

Powys: 45

Neath Port Talbot: 202

Swansea: 254

Unknown location: 29

Outside Wales: 109