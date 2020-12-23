ALMOST a quarter of new coronavirus cases recorded in Wales today were in Gwent, according to Public Health Wales.
693 cases were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, out of 3,013 in Wales.
Newport saw the largest rise in cases in Gwent, with 233, while Caerphilly saw 209 new cases.
READ MORE:
- Health board issues urgent plea to residents in Gwent ahead of Christmas.
- These are some of the people helping their communities on Christmas Day.
- Group set up to support people in Torfaen ahead of Christmas.
Blaenau Gwent recorded 95 new cases, while 94 were reported in Torfaen. In Monmouthshire, 62 new cases were recorded.
There have been a further 10 deaths in Gwent, taking the total to 612 according to Public Health Wales, although the number is known to be higher.
Across Wales, 51 new deaths were recorded across Wales.
Blaenau Gwent's rolling seven-day cases per 100,000 population remains the third highest in Wales - behind Merthyr Tydfil and Bridgend - at 1,004.8.
Newport's case rate in the seven days covered by Wednesday's release (December 12 to 18) is 894.1.
Caerphilly (820.7) and Torfaen (800.3) also have seven-day figures well above the Wales average of 624.9 per 100,000 population.
In Monmouthshire, the seven day case rate is at 501.1.
For the Public Health Wales figures covered by Wednesday's release, 2,988 tests were conducted in Gwent.
Here are the new cases recorded today:
Blaenau Gwent: 95
Caerphilly: 209
Monmouthshire: 62
Newport: 233
Torfaen: 94
Anglesey: 1
Conwy: 9
Debighshire: 22
Flintshire: 66
Gwynedd: 13
Wrexham: 108
Cardiff: 425
Vale of Glamorgan: 157
Bridgend: 241
Merthyr Tydfil: 82
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 296
Carmarthenshire: 186
Ceredigion: 33
Pembrokeshire: 42
Powys: 45
Neath Port Talbot: 202
Swansea: 254
Unknown location: 29
Outside Wales: 109
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment