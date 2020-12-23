THIS kitten is lucky to be alive after being shot with an air rifle near his South Wales home.

Eight-month-old Cosmo was shot in the side by the pellet gun on December 15 in the Pencoedtre Road area of Barry.

Cosmo recovering after being shot by an air rifle in Barry

Cosmo recovering at home in Barry

He was rushed to Vale Veterinary Centre by owner Devina Hawkins where an operation was done immediately to remove the pellet.

Ms Hawkins said: “He is very lucky. The pellet was inside and had travelled through his body and got stuck in the skin on the other side. They think it just missed his organs. They removed the pellet and he is now recovering.

“The vets said it would have been a deliberate act. I just feel shocked and sick and I don’t feel my animals are safe.”

The pellet recovered from Cosmo after being shot in Barry

The pellet

Cosmo is the only one of Ms Hawkins’ cats who is able to escape the protective fencing in her garden.

She said: “He is a bit of a Houdini – and does leave the garden but only ever in the network of gardens nearby. He does not go far. He has only been going out for a couple of months. I’m now going to build some sort of enclosure to stop them from getting out of the garden. I just don’t feel he is safe.”

RSPCA Cymru have launched an appeal for anyone in the local community to get in touch if they have any knowledge of the incident.

An x-ray of Cosmo after being shot with an air rifle in Barry

An X-ray of Cosmo's wound

RSPCA inspector Darren Oakley said: “Our thoughts are with Cosmo and his owner at his time of recovery. We’re so relieved to hear he has survived this shooting. He is lucky to be alive following what has been an awful attack.

“This would have been a hugely painful experience for Cosmo. While we don’t know the exact circumstances behind the attack, it beggars belief why anybody would deem it acceptable to take a shot at a defenceless cat.

“Shockingly, we see dozens of incidents like this reported to us each year. That’s why the RSPCA want to see air gun owners and users licenced to help prevent such irresponsible, reckless behaviour.”

If anyone has any information on the attack, they are asked to contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 1238018.

If there is concern about an animal’s welfare or an animal found in distress, call 0300 1234999.