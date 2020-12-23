A MAN found guilty after a trial of hunting and killing a badger is to appeal against his conviction.
Dewi Price, 39, of Commercial Street, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was also found guilty of offences against red kites.
He was convicted in his absence at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
Price was found guilty of killing a badger in the Builth Wells area of Powys on February 18, 2018.
The defendant was also convicted of taking a red kite in Gelligaer, Caerphilly, on May 19, 2019.
He was also found guilty of intentionally or recklessly disturbing a red kite while it was in, on or near a nest containing eggs or young and of intentionally or recklessly disturbing the dependent young of a red kite.
Price had been due to be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court but Judge Michael Fitton QC was told by the defendant’s barrister Rosamund Rutter that her client wanted to appeal against his conviction.
The case was adjourned until January 8.
Price was granted conditional bail.
