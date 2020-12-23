A MAN is to stand trial next summer after being charged in connection with the death of a Newport pensioner following a road crash last year.
Jonathan Regan, 34, of Myrtle Drive, Rogerstone, Newport, has pleaded not guilty to causing the death by careless driving of 77-year-old Pamela Blatchly.
The allegation relates to an incident when the defendant was driving a Volkswagen Fox on the A48 in Castleton, Newport, on September 24, 2019.
Regan was granted unconditional bail after a trial date of June 14, 2021 was set by Judge Geraint Walters at Cardiff Crown Court.
Following her death, Mrs Blatchly’s family said: “She was a wonderful, kind and generous lady who will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.”
