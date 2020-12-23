IS IT time to ban Christmas cards?

One company is calling on glittery Christmas cards to be banned due to the damage they do to the environment.

Waste specialists BusinessWaste.co.uk say a ban is needed on glitter Christmas cards due to them being unrecyclable.

Spokesman Mark Hall said: "We know most people will see us as The Grinch trying to ruin Christmas, but unfortunately for our environment, the season creates a waste problem that lasts all year long.

“The Christmas card tradition has had its day, and now it’s time to make eco-friendly choices during the jolly holidays.

“People seem to think that sending Christmas cards doesn’t do much harm to the environment because of the perception that all cardboard is easily recycled.

“However, this couldn’t be further from the truth. People chuck their cards into the recycling bin, which causes havoc at recycling centres causing whole loads of paper to be dumped because it’s contaminated with glitter.”

This problem is why leading retailers Waitrose, Morrisons, and John Lewis have banned glitter this year across their own-brand Christmas products, including cards and wrapping paper, as glitter can take hundreds of years to biodegrade.

These are five alternatives to sending Christmas cards:

Make your own cards – Ditch the glitter and get creative using items you might already have laying around your house from last Christmas.

Pick up the phone – Reach out to those you haven’t been able to see this year with a phone call, people will appreciate your time for a catch up much more than a card in the post.

Send an E-card – For the more tech-savvy, why not send a personalised e-card to your friends and family, plus you can send these all around the world at no cost at all.

Use eco-friendly cards – There are plenty of companies offering eco-alternatives to Christmas cards, just make sure they are from a sustainable source, and free from glitter, glue, and foil. And try to hand deliver as much as possible, socially distanced of course.