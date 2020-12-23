WITNESSES to an alleged sexual assault on board a train in South Wales are being asked to contact police.
The incident took place on board a train travelling between Port Talbot and Swansea, at around 6.15pm on Tuesday, December 8.
British Transport Police has asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting reference 2000137415. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
