INCREASED demand for coronavirus testing in Wales is putting the system "under some strain", but is still working well, first minister Mark Drakeford said.

Almost 20,000 tests were recorded across Wales according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales - with 3,013 people testing positive.

"The last figures I saw were that around 90 per cent of tests the required a one day turnaround were still getting a one day turnaround," said the first minister, speaking at a press conference on Monday.

READ MORE:

"There has been a huge further surge in the number of people coming forward for testing and that is bound to put the system under some strain.

"But we had a period earlier in the autumn when the numbers were not where we wanted them to be for four or five weeks in a row. They had recovered strongly recovered, primarily because the lighthouse labs were operating far more effectively, and we've had 90 per cent of tests being returned within a day for a number of weeks now.

"I can't say that given what has happened over the weekend [the introduction of tier four measures] and the anxiety that that will cause for people, bringing more people forward for testing, that the system won't be under strain, but the system has been working well and it's because of the success of the lighthouse labs that we've achieved those figures.

"And I think we should give some recognition to the hard work that's gone into making all that happen thanks very much will over to done."

And when asked how this was impacting on the Test, Trace, Protect scheme, Mr Drakeford said although it was "under pressure", it was still holding up.

"I think last week the figures were that 85 per cent of index cases, as they called it - the first case, were being contacted," he said. "I think 81 per cent of all their contacts were being contacted.

"Just as the testing system is under pressure from more people coming forward for testing, so the TTP system is then under pressure because that means there are more people who need to be contacted, and some of the timeliness of that has had an impact as well.

"But as of last week, despite the rising numbers, the percentage of people being contacted by our TTP system was still holding up.

"And the actions we have taken in terms of going into an early lockdown will feed through reasonably rapidly into the TTP system as well.

"We saw that in the firebreak where the actions of the firebreak had an impact on reducing numbers of people needing to be contacted through TTP, so we will see some relief in that system as well."