THE Senedd will be lit up in rainbow colours over Christmas to pay tribute to thousands of people who have made a difference in their communities this year.

From NHS staff to key workers, front-line services and community groups, individuals and businesses - ordinary people have done extraordinary things to help each other through the pandemic.

To thank them, the Senedd will light up every night until the New Year, including Christmas Day.

Some of the individual stories of care and kindness are celebrated in the Senedd’s gallery of Community Champions after members were asked to nominate extraordinary local heroes who have helped others in their area.

Llywydd - or presiding officer - Elin Jones, paid tribute to dedicated individuals all over the country, saying: “We have heard countless stories about people’s care and kindness. The Community Champions, nominated by their Members of the Senedd, are just the tip of the iceberg, but they represent the amazing things people have done to care for those around them.

"Whether it was distributing food parcels to those in need, fundraising for the NHS or keeping people connected during isolation, each one has made a difference.

"This Christmas we are lighting the Senedd in rainbow colours to thank them and those who are still caring for us – in hospitals, care homes, schools and services across the country.

“We can take inspiration and hope from their stories, and whilst the Christmas period can still be a time of joy, we must not forget our duty to care for loved ones and the vulnerable in our communities.

"It is more important than ever to show kindness this festive period. Nadolig Llawen.”

These are Gwent's community champions:

Mike Jones

Mike ‘Puffa’ Jones believes every child should own a bike, so he has been recycling unwanted bikes and donating them to children and key-workers, making a big difference to young people and families in this pandemic.

He was nominated by Newport West MS Jayne Bryant to be part of the gallery of community champions .

Ben Antoniou

Mr Antoniou has been making Newport a cleaner, greener place for everyone.

He set up Newport East Litter Pickers and organised socially distanced litter picks.

He has worked with Keep Wales tidy and fast-food chains to tackle litter problems and was nominated by Newport East MS John Griffiths.

Jalal Goni

Mr Goni runs Exiles Together – a Newport County supporters’ group for the BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) community in the city.

The group have provided laptops and dongles for children, so they do not miss out on schooling and also delivered food to the elderly and vulnerable.

Mr Goni was nominated by Newport East MS John Griffiths to feature in the gallery of community champions.

Leeann Davies

Ms Davies' traditional sweets, gifts and hardware store Village Treats in Magor, puts her at the heart of the community.

She has collaborated with other small businesses and adapted during the pandemic to continue supporting her customers.

She was nominated by Newport East MS John Griffiths.

Katherine Hughes

Ms Hughes sought to keep people connected this year by setting up a Phone Buddying scheme, and organising online Easter, May Day and VE Day parties.

She managed to accomplish all of this despite having no previous digital skills.

South Wales East MS Delyth Jewell, nominated Katherine to be part of the champions gallery

Marilyn Bryan-Jones

Through the Caribbean Heritage Cymru Group she has supported her community by keeping them in touch and informed.

She has promoted equality and diversity through education and sport in Newport inspiring many.

Marilyn Bryan-Jones was nominated by Newport West MS Jayne Bryant.