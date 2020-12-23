FRONTLINE workers on Wales' trains have been provided with new face coverings to address concerns.

The new coverings, provided to workers across Transport for Wales' (TfW) network, have an transparent window so customers can see what they are saying.

The solution addresses concerns from charities and community groups over the barrier to communication that face coverings can have.

TfW has ordered 2,000 of the face coverings, which are being distributed to railway station and train crew colleagues.

The solution was developed by Trevor Palmer, a member of Transport for Wales’ Accessibility and Inclusion panel, who runs a company in Newport making masks for the NHS, GL 100 Services Limited.

Dr Robert Gravelle, accessibility and inclusion manager for TfW, said that multiple charities and other community groups had been stressing the importance of visual clues for effective communication.

READ MORE:

He said: “We all know just how important it is to wear a face covering right now, but equally, many of our customers experience hearing loss, use British sign Language and generally rely on visual clues when travelling with us.

“So when Trevor from our Accessibility and Inclusion Panel suggested the windowed face covering, we jumped at the chance to develop it.

“The design won the endorsement of our panel and we are delighted to be rolling it out across our front-line teams.”

Manufactured in Newport, the mask addresses Equalities Act considerations.

Network Rail have also expressed an interest in the product and are purchasing for their staff nationally.

Mr Palmer said: “Wearing a face covering is an important tool in the fight against Covid 19, but as we all know they are not that easy to communicate through.

"That’s why I came up and started manufacturing with the windowed face mask which shows a person’s facial expression and aids lip reading.

“So to provide these windowed face masks and help keep safe not only NHS front line staff, but also other front line workers is a genuine success and pleasure.”