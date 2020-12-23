STRICTLY Come Dancing, Call The Midwife and Britain’s Got Talent are among the programmes that will be providing festive entertainment this year.

Here is a run through of some of the Christmas television highlights.

BBC One

– Paddington 2, 4.15pm Christmas Eve

The 2017 film tells the story of a bear trying to save up enough money to buy the perfect gift for a 100th birthday.

– The Wall Versus Celebrities, 6.55pm Christmas Eve

Craig Revel Horwood and Stacey Dooley join Danny Dyer for a special edition of the game show.

– The Queen’s Christmas Broadcast, 3pm Christmas Day

The Queen delivers her traditional festive message to the nation.

– Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, 4.45pm Christmas Day

The BBC celebrity dancing programme gives a run through of some of its all-time best dances.

– Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel, 6pm Christmas Day

Celebrities including Holly Willoughby and Alan Carr join the comedian for a special edition of the game show.

– Call The Midwife, 7.40pm Christmas Day

A 90-minute special of the drama will tell the story of Nonnatus House over the festive period in 1965.

– Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special, 10pm Christmas Day

The first instalment of the comedy’s festive episodes arrives on Christmas Day. A second episode will then be shown on New Year’s Day.

BBC Two

– Cinderella: A Comic Relief Pantomime For Christmas, 8.15pm Christmas Eve

Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Tom Hollander and Anya Taylor-Joy will appear in the star-studded performance.

– Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes, 6pm Christmas Day

The award-winning ballet performance was captured in a 2016 recording.

– Victoria Wood: The Secret List, 9.10pm Christmas Day

A selection of the late comedian’s favourite sketches will be discussed by a selection of famous faces.

– La La Land, 10.10pm Christmas Day

A 2017 musical set in Los Angeles starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

ITV

– Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow, 8.15pm Christmas Eve

The comedian presents a festive edition of The Price Is Right.

– Good Morning Britain, 7am Christmas Day

In a Christmas first, the news programme will be broadcast on December 25.

– Lorraine, 9am Christmas Day

Lorraine Kelly will be joined by special guests for a special episode of her chat show.

– This Morning, 10am Christmas Day

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will present their daytime programme.

– The Chase Celebrity Special, 5pm Christmas Day

Famous faces including Colin Jackson and Nicky Campbell will appear on the quiz show.

– Britain’s Got Talent, 8pm Christmas Day

Ant and Dec will reflect on some of the best performances the programme has seen.

Channel 4

– The Great Christmas Bake Off 2020, 7.40pm Christmas Eve

The baking programme returns for a festive special.

– One Night In Hamleys, 9pm Christmas Eve

Comedians Romesh Ranganathan, Tom Allen and Rob Beckett spend a night in the toy shop.

– 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas Special, 10pm Christmas Eve

Comedians join Jimmy Carr for a festive edition of the comedy game show.

– Alternative Christmas Message, 3.25pm Christmas Day

The message offers a contrast to the Queen’s traditional festive broadcast.

– The Italian Job, 3.30pm Christmas Day

The classic 1969 film tells the story of a group of criminals trying to pull of a heist in Italy.

– Gogglebox 2020, 9.10pm Christmas Day

The special episode offers a look back at some of the programme’s highlights of the year.

Channel 5

– Christmas On The Farm, 7.30pm Christmas Eve

Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson present a festive edition of the farming programme.

– Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 3.10pm Christmas Day

The 1968 musical starring Dick Van Dyke tells the story of an inventor who creates a flying car.

Soaps

– EastEnders, 8.15pm Christmas Eve and 9.10pm Christmas Day on BBC One

Mick and Linda Carter continue to deal with problems in their relationship as Christmas arrives in Albert Square.

– Emmerdale, 6.45pm Christmas Eve and 6pm Christmas Day on ITV

Festive specials of the ITV soap will air on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

– Coronation Street, 7.45pm Christmas Eve and 7pm Christmas Day on ITV

Weatherfield celebrates Christmas for the 60th time following the show’s anniversary earlier this year.

Streaming services

– Bridgerton, available on Netflix from Christmas Day

The romantic period drama arrives on the streaming platform on December 25.

– Sylvie’s Love, available on Amazon Prime from Christmas Day

The film tells the story of a musician and a record shop worker falling in love in 1950s New York.

– Soul, available on Disney Plus from Christmas Day

The animation, starring Jamie Foxx, follows a school music teacher who dreams of being a jazz performer.