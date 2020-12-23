TREDEGAR House has been part of South Wales’ history since the 17th century.

The red brick mansion house was built as the centre of a grand estate, to boast the opulence and wealth of the Morgan family. This grandiosity was reflected in their lifestyle, particularly at Christmas.

Magnificent parties became an annual tradition at Tredegar House, and by the 19th century festivities began in November and ran all the way through until January.

A ball at Tredegar House. Picture: Newport Museum and Art Gallery

Sir Charles Morgan, who lived at Tredegar during this time, hosted a variety of celebratory events from hunts, to dinner parties, to balls.

Large amounts of food and candles were bought from local tradesmen, and wine was imported from London to accompany traditional Welsh ale.

Autumn colours at Tredegar House, Newport. Picture: Jennifer Griffiths

By the 1840s, the smallest family gatherings included Sir Charles’s eight children, their partners and 24 grandchildren. But diaries from the time recount more than 80 guests in the house and more than 100 horses waiting in the stables as the parties continued into the night.

However, the Morgan family didn’t forget the moral value of Christmas.

Christmas decorations at Tredegar House.

They were also known for holding more charitable events, such as children’s parties and fundraisers. Records also show that during Charles Morgan’s time in the house, gifts were given to poorer people in the area. Local families and school children often received prizes, clothes and shoes.

Christmas was always a particularly special time at Tredegar House when the Morgan family lived there. Whether they were hosting fundraisers or extravagant balls, the house was always bursting with life, and full of Christmas cheer.

By the National Trust archive volunteers at Tredegar House