It’s been a year unlike any of us can remember. As we round up the year, I think it is the appropriate time to reflect on how Monmouthshire has pulled together and faced those challenges head on.

Firstly, I must offer my sincerest condolences to all members of our community who have lost loved ones during these difficult months.

The ever-changing situation has meant decisions have had to be made quickly and we have had to roll with the punches, but in these unprecedented times, our community’s resilience, kindness and spirit has come to the fore. It has been heart-warming to see that in times of adversity, humanity coming to the fore and amazing people doing amazing things.

I’ve been able to see first-hand the incredible work public servants did, and continue to do, to keep us safe and to keep our county and country running.

With the efforts of our public servants, NHS staff and frontline workers, we have equally seen the army of volunteers step up and work in conjunction with our key services to provide our most vulnerable with the help and support they needed.

While the echo of clapping around our neighbourhoods may have stopped, our gratitude will continue for years to come.

The Christmas season may well be upon us, but this year we need to plan for a different festive season. The situation is far from improving and we need to continue to be vigilant.

Although a vaccine does provide us with a road to recovery, it’s still a long journey to get there and in the meantime we need to continue doing all we can to stop the spread of the virus. Please follow the guidance and enjoy time with people only in your selected bubbles. Please use the NHS wisely, and only attend A&E if it is necessary.

January and February are going to be tough months for our businesses after the Christmas rush. We continue our plea to you to shop locally and support your local businesses – these people are our friends, family and neighbours and they need you to support them so they can continue trading.

While a bumpy road still lies ahead in our fight against the coronavirus, we know that we are all strongest when we work together. I hope you all enjoy the festive period and I wish you all the very best New Year.