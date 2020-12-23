As we near the end of 2020 we will be reflecting on a year like no other. And giving thanks for the community spirit and key workers helping us through this ongoing pandemic.

It has been so heartening to see people looking after their neighbours, supporting local small businesses and gaining a new appreciation of their local environment and parks. And very many people have behaved sensibly and taken precautions against the virus.

The restrictions haven’t been easy decisions to make for Welsh Government. But from the beginning of the pandemic, the number one priority has always been putting people’s health first. On the whole, the majority of people from my casework and the people I have met this year, have been supportive of the approach taken by the First Minister.

Throughout 2020, our keyworkers have been brave and worked around the clock to keep our family, friends and communities safe. Our hospital and social care staff, supermarket and retail workers, our transport drivers etc - and I want to say a massive thank you for everything they have done and continue to do.

I want to also say thank you to everyone working in education – in early years, our schools, through to colleges and universities. It hasn’t been an easy time with whole school year groups in Newport and Monmouthshire having to self-isolate at times.

But as someone who knows personally about the power education can have on people’s life chances, I’m so grateful to our teachers, lecturers and support staff for rising to the challenges of continuing to teach in what have been incredibly testing circumstances.

I want to end on a more hopeful note and say there is light at the end of the tunnel! The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine (with others to come) is now being rolled out across Wales.

As 2020 draws to a close and we turn the page to start 2021, I suspect the first couple of months will be rocky – but as we move into the spring with more and more people being vaccinated each and every day, I am optimistic we will overcome this virus.

I want to end by wishing everyone in Newport and Severnside a Happy Christmas and hopefully next year will be a more positive one for us all.

If you need my help, please either e-mail john.griffiths@senedd.wales or call 01633 222302.