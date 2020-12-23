THE COMMUNITY stepped up to help elderly people on a flooded Newport street.

Courtney Street, in Newport, is one of many parts of Wales which has been hit hard by rainfall and flooding today, putting many people's homes at risk.

56-year-old David Jones lives on Courtney Street and his daughter - Kelly James - took to Facebook Live to ask the people of Newport if they could help.

Ms James said: “We’re having a bit of a dilemma in Courtney Street with really really bad flooding.

"It's the worst it's ever been.

"There's elderly people in the street, people with no sandbags, and we're desperate."

Later she issued a further plea, stating that Newport City Council could take four hours, by which time people’s houses could be “destroyed just before Christmas."

IN OTHER NEWS:

Newport City Council (NCC) have experienced a high volume of calls today and asked people to report flooding or request sandbags via their website; they added that requests are being monitored.

NCC said: “The sheer volume of rain that has fallen over a short time has caused considerable flooding across the city. The teams are out responding as quickly as they can.

"They will inspect and assist as much as possible in the worst affected areas. Thanks.”

People in Newport can report flooding to NCC or request sandbags from NCC here.

David Jones, who has lived on the street for around 20 years, claimed that flooding is an ongoing issue but this is the highest it has been in his experience.

Mr Jones said: “The response from the public has been brilliant; quite a few cars and vans arrived with sandbags.

“Quite a few cars and vans came with sandbags.

“We have elderly people on this street – some in their 90s – and we had to help and to stop water going in their homes.”