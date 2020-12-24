A DRUNKEN teenager punched and headbutted takeaway staff when he was told he couldn’t pay for his £1.50 chips with a debit card.

Connor Rowlands exploded with rage when “reasonably” informed he had to spend £5 if he wanted to use it to buy food last year.

The defendant was 17 when he launched the “despicable” unprovoked attack at Caerphilly’s Manhattan Kitchen upon horrified workers on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Paul Hewitt, prosecuting, showed Cardiff Crown Court the shocking CCTV footage which captured the incident which saw three staff members assaulted.

He said: “The defendant was in the takeaway at around 8.30pm when a dispute about payment arose.

“Rowlands wanted to pay for a £1.50 bag of chips with a debit card but he was told a minimum payment of £5 had to be made before cards were accepted.

“He then goes behind the counter to confront staff.”

The defendant then punched one man, headbutted a second and further assaulted a third victim.

Mr Hewitt added: “It was a sustained attack and it was unprovoked.

“This is a serious case. He was drunk at the time.”

Trainee carpenter Rowlands, now 19, of Graham Court, Lansbury Park, Caephilly, pleaded guilty to affray.

Nik Strobl, mitigating, said: “This was a despicable incident and the defendant says it was horrible and he is ashamed of his actions.

“He was in drink at the time and has referred himself to the Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service.”

Mr Strobl asked the judge to take into account the police and CPS’s considerable delay in bringing the matter to justice.

He added: “Had the prosecution charged him at the time he would have been dealt with in the youth court.”

As he was being sentenced, Rowlands told Recorder David Harris: “I have stopped drinking.

“I am ashamed of what I did. It was completely out of order.”

The judge said to Rowlands: “You were intoxicated and you lost your temper. You became aggressive when a reasonable request was made by those serving you.”

The defendant was sent to a young offender institution for 11 months, suspended for two years.

Rowlands was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a six-month curfew between 8pm and 8am.

He must pay each of his three victims £100 in compensation and a £32 surcharge.