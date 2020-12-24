THERE has been concern for the mental and physical welfare of elderly residents of a Gwent town after a supermarket announced its free bus service is being scrapped at the end of the year.

Asda has been running a free bus service to and from the Blackwood store, which has been well-used by those unable to make the journey on foot - particularly the elderly and disabled.

But now the company has announced the service is being scrapped from Thursday, December 31.

But ward councillor Cllr Kevin Etheridge has said the facility should not be pulled without first asking residents and users for their views.

“I call on Asda not to let our community down here in Blackwood and call on the managing director to intervene as my residents have supported the store for over a decade and put vulnerable residents first in their time of need over this essential free bus service,” he said.

A spokesman for Asda confirmed the end of the free bus service but said that they will be providing free annual passes for home delivery.

But Cllr Etheridge said many who use the free service do so not just to pick up shopping, but also to meet others.

“There still should have been a consultation period," he said. "What about residents' wellbeing who visit Asda as a day out to do their shipping, meet friends for coffee and speak? Free home delivery does not help residents' wellbeing.

“I remain disappointed at the thought. They should have engaged with the community and stakeholders before making what they see as a business decision.”

A spokesman for Asda said: “We have completed a thorough assessment of this free bus service and unfortunately it is no longer viable.

"We have therefore made the decision to cancel it with effect from December 31. We appreciate this will be disappointing to the small number of users and we will be supporting these customers with a free annual delivery pass for our online shopping service from January 1.”

Cllr Etheridge added: “I ask the managing director formally to intervene and hold a meeting with me to show him the strength of feeling within the community. Perhaps he would visit Blackwood after the lockdown so we could engage directly with customers who have shopped in Asda for decades and given their commitment to the store.

“To defer the decision for three months would at least be a gesture of Asda’s goodwill including putting the community first in their time of need.”