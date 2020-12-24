AN ALBANIAN man was “treated like a dog” when he was put to work looking after a “substantial” cannabis factory at a house in the Gwent valleys.

Donald Mema was beaten and intimidated by a criminal gang exploiting him at their operation in the Caerphilly village of Abertysswg, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

David Pinnell, prosecuting, said the defendant was responsible for growing a crop that had a potential yield of between £51,000 and £190,000.

A judge was told how cannabis plants were being grown in four rooms at the house before it was raided by police in the summer.

Mema, 34, of Marylands Road, Westminster, London, pleaded guilty to the production of a class B drug between August 1 and August 2.

Scott Bowen, representing the defendant, said in mitigation: “He was a cannabis gardener who was being treated like a dog.

“He was cooking in the dark and was physically punished.

“The defendant was relieved when the police raided the address and his ordeal came to an end.”

Mema was remanded in custody by magistrates following his arrest.

The judge, Recorder David Harris, told the defendant: “You were producing a significant quantity of cannabis.

“It had a potential street value of between £51,000 and £190,000, although it is likely it was at the lower end of that scale.

“It was a substantial amount of money.

“You were under the direction of others. You were pressurised and coerced and there was some degree of intimidation.

“You were caught up in this operation and the possibilities of escaping from it were limited.”

The judge said he was prepared to spare him an immediate prison term.

He jailed him for 21 months, suspended for two years.

Mema was made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 8am for six months.

The defendant was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £156.