TWO temporary walk-up coronvirus testing units are opening in Newport today.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABHB) will open mobile units in the Rogerstone and Gaer areas of the city.
The new units will provide a walk-up testing service to residents of Rogerstone, Gaer, Pye Corner and Graig.
If you have any symptoms of coronavirus – a new continuous cough, high temperature or loss of taste and/or smell - you are advised to book a test as soon as possible.
Call 119 or visit gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test
If you have symptoms, you and any household members should isolate immediately. Your whole household should continue to isolate until the test result is received. If the test is positive, all household members and close contacts should continue to isolate for 10 days as per current guidance.
Even if you receive a negative result, Wales is now at alert level 4 with stay-at-home restrictions in place.
Locations and opening times
Rogerstone - Rogerstone Primary School, Ebenezer Drive, NP10 9YX
- Thursday, December 24 from10am – 4pm
- Friday, December 25: from 11am – 3pm
- Saturday, December 26: from 10am – 4pm
Gaer - Ysgol Bryn Derw ASD Special School, Melfort Road, NP20 3FQ
- Sunday, December 27: from 10am – 4pm
- Monday, December 28: from 11am – 3pm
- Tuesday, December 29: from 9am – 4pm
ID and proof of address will be required in order to attend.
To book a drive-through test, or for people living outside Newport, call 119 or visit gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test