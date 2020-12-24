TRIBUTES have been paid to a popular Gwent schoolteacher who has died at the age of 64.

Simon Llewellyn was a former head of PE at the all-boys Lewis School Pengam and taught there for 30 years.

Described as “a lovely family man”, he lived in Ystrad Mynach before moving to Malta a decade ago.

It was in the sunnier climes of the Mediterranean island he was able to greater enjoy his passion for playing tennis.

A much-loved figure, he taught at a school that produced famous old boys like victorious 1971 Lions captain John Dawes and Labour leader Neil Kinnock.

Affectionately known as Mr Llew by generations of students, tributes were led by former Ludovican and family friend Martyn Rowe.

He wrote on Facebook: “A miserable year has taken an even sadder turn with the news that Simon Llewellyn died yesterday.

“He was a man who will be warmly remembered by all who were taught by him.

“Lewis Boys School was plonked bang in the middle of one of the most poverty-stricken catchment areas in Britain.

“The school was desperately deprived of love and investment but it had brilliantly committed teachers who understood what was needed to inspire the boys; teachers who spent a lifetime turning rocks into diamonds. Mr Llew was one of those teachers.”

Mr Rowe added: “In that tough environment kids needed an arm around them. They required hope.

“They yearned for a friendly face. Mr Llewellyn was usually the teacher that many pupils, often those pupils who needed help the very most, turned to.

“He never lectured or patronised the kids, he just had this gifted avuncular knack of providing a humour, a warmth and humanity that came naturally to him.

“You won’t find a boy among the thousands he taught who won’t remember him with huge affection.”

One of Mr Llewellyn’s former colleagues, French teacher Gareth Price, replied to the tribute: “Beautifully written Martyn and very fondly and accurately remembered.

"The world is a darker and emptier place today.”