FLOOD warnings and alerts remain in place for much of Gwent after heavy rainfall throughout yesterday caused widespread flooding.
Areas such as Newport and Monmouthshire were hit badly, with many vehicles becoming stranded in the rising water.
Natural Resources Wales has still got three red flood warnings in place for Monmouth.
The River Wye at Monmouth, particularly the undefended stretches, and the River Monnow at Skenfrith and Osbaston remain the subject of flood warnings from NRW.
Further out of Monmouth and Skenfrith, the two rivers are subject to amber flood alerts along much of their routes.
Elsewhere, the Rivers Ebbw, Sirhowy and Llwyd are all the subject of amber flood alerts all the way down from Blaenavon, Tredegar and Brynmawr to Newport.
If you have been affected by the flooding, there is support and advice available at naturalresources.wales/flooding/what-to-do-before-during-and-after-a-flood/?lang=en