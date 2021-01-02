THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for offences like theft, drug dealing, dangerous driving and burglary with intent.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Jack O’Neill

James Walters

Two drug dealers who hid high purity cocaine clenched between their buttocks were jailed for nearly six years.

Jack O’Neill, 21, of Sir Charles Crescent, Newport, and James Walters, 28, of Clytha Square, Newport, were caught by plain clothes police in the city.

Walters was also punished for being at the wheel when more than nine times the drug driving limit for cocaine.

O’Neill was sent to prison for 32 months and Walters for three years.

READ MORE: Drunken teen punched and headbutted takeaway staff in £1.50 bag of chips row

Hywel Davies

Hywel Davies stole £47,000 from his own company to splash out on holidays, clothes and alcohol when he was appointed to a management role.

The 35-year-old “systematically” conned Andrew Jenkins’ Blackwood firm Javen Products Ltd after being trusted to take over a senior position.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how he swindled the company when he was promoted from working as an engineer to running the business’ financial affairs.

Davies was jailed for nine months.

MORE NEWS: Albanian man beaten and ‘treated like a dog’ at Gwent cannabis factory

Negos Pyke

Negos Pyke turned to trafficking heroin and crack cocaine after he went “off the rails” following the death of his grandmother.

The 26-year-old, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport, was caught in the act by plain clothes police, Abigail Jackson, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court.

She said the defendant was also found carrying a knife by officers.

He was jailed for 27 months.

READ MORE: Man to go on trial over death of Newport woman, 77

Jamie Garwood

Suspected drink driver Jamie Garwood crashed into cars following a police chase while at the wheel of a stolen Volkswagen Golf.

The 31-year-old smashed into a parked vehicle and mounted the kerb to avoid an oncoming ambulance as he careered around the streets of Pill in Newport.

He had only been released from prison two days before he caused chaos on September 3.

The defendant admitted dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving with no insurance, driving without a licence and failing to provide a specimen.

Garwood was jailed for eight months and banned from driving for two years and four months.

MORE NEWS: Watch: Knifeman’s shocking 'revenge attack' after being sprayed with bleach

Kyran Peplar

A man with a history of offending is back behind bars after he admitted burglary with intent and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

Kyran Peplar, 29, of Borfa Place, Cefn Fforest, was jailed at Newport Magistrates’ Court following his guilty plea to a raid in Blackwood last month.

That offence put him in breach of a suspended sentence for attempted burglary in September.

Peplar, jailed for six years and six months in 2012 for an armed robbery at a Pentwynmawr takeaway, also admitted being in possession of cannabis.

The defendant was jailed for 30 weeks and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge following his release from custody.