NEWPORT'S cemeteries are in an 'upsetting' state after being badly affected by yesterday's flooding, according to the council.
Newport City Council teams battled to keep flood water from damaging the sites.
However, despite their best efforts the city's cemeteries have been "badly impacted".
READ MORE:
The heavy rain fell on already saturated ground and, the council said in a statement, it will take many days before water levels begin to recede.
"We appreciate this may be upsetting for families visiting the cemeteries over the coming days," continued the council statement.
Flood warnings and alerts remain in place for Gwent's rivers following the heavy rain yesterday.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment