THE first visitor pods have been installed at care homes in Gwent ahead of Christmas, allowing families to see their loved ones while keeping them safe from coronavirus.

Fourteen pods have been installed in care homes in Gwent, with almost 80 having been set up in time for the festive season in the Wales-wide pilot scheme.

Four of the new pods have been installed in Newport, three in Caerphilly and Monmouthshire, and two care homes in both Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent have also had them installed.

The £3 million project covers the procurement, installation and lease of up to 100 visiting pods. The funding also includes £1 million for plans to support providers who have made their own arrangements on a similar, rental basis for a period of up to six months.

Care homes across Wales have been working hard to arrange indoor visits, especially around the festive season, and help people maintain contact with their families and friends where routine visits have not been possible.

It is hoped these dedicated visiting pods will help support risk-assessed visiting during the winter months, as some care providers have found it difficult to support socially-distanced visits due to a lack of space.

Deputy minister for health and social care, Julie Morgan, said: “This year has been one of the most difficult all of us have experienced in Wales, and the effects of coronavirus have been felt throughout our health and social care sectors.

“The arrival of these care home visiting pods will help some of our most vulnerable people safely spend valuable time with family and friends.

“Together with the start of the vaccine roll-out to care home residents, we are seeing a glimmer of light at the end of what has been a long tunnel. I want to thank our social care staff for the fantastic lengths they have gone to keep their residents safe.”

Robert Snook, director and general manager of Portakabin, who supplied and installed the first visiting pod in Wales at Wylesfield, a residential care home in Llandrindod Wells, said: “Throughout the pandemic, we have worked closely with the NHS and governments across the UK to provide a variety of buildings and continue to offer solutions when and where they are needed most.

“With the buildings we have designed for the Welsh Government, we hope to allow a glimpse of normality into the lives of many by enabling families and loved ones to come together safely in the care home environment. Our team has worked tirelessly to deliver 30 separate facilities across Wales and we are delighted with the results.

“Portakabin regularly works with our governments and the NHS and we’re proud to be able to support our nation’s healthcare system at this incredibly challenging time.”