THE MET Office has upgraded the severity of their weather warning for Gwent on Boxing Day.
The service has previously issued a yellow weather warning for the region, but has updated their advice to an amber warning for Newport, Caerphilly and Monmouthshire.
Much of South Wales and parts of England will be hit by winds of up to 80mph.
The weather is being brought in by the remnants of Storm Bella.
The Met Office warns: "Very strong southwesterly winds are expected for parts of south and southeast England and south Wales on Sunday morning.
"Inland gusts of 50-60 mph are likely with a few spots likely to see 60-70 mph for a time.
"Hills and particularly coasts exposed to the southwesterly winds will see a few gusts of 70-80 mph.
"In addition to the strong winds, a period of heavy, squally rain is expected and may prove an additional hazard."
It is is expected the storm will cause disruption to travel and utilities.
The Met Office warn to expect:
- Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected
- Some roads and bridges likely to close
- Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
- Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life
- Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties
- There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
A yellow weather warning for rain remains in place across all of Gwent from 6pm on Boxing Day until 9am on December 27.
The Met Office warn that heavy rain combined with the strong winds may lead to further flooding in places.