A NEWPORT man will be lighting up our screens this Christmas Day - in a new GoCompare advert.
Former ex-international rugby league player, Earl Palmer, is one of just eight finalists who will appear singing along with Gio Compario (AKA Welsh tenor Wynne Evans) in GoCompare’s festive advert.
The 43-year-old used to work with kids for alternative educational programmes, using sport as a way to teach discipline and keep them off the streets, before starting a career in acting 10 years ago.
He’s recently returned home to Wales, after spending six years in LA acting in commercials and film and has appeared in BBC Wales' Tourist Trap and also appeared in a recent Sainsbury’s Christmas advert.
MORE NEWS:
- Tributes paid to popular Lewis School Pengam teacher
- Drunken Caerphilly teen punched and butted takeaway staff
- Community helps elderly on flooded Courtney Street - Newport
Mr Palmer entered the TikTok competition for a spot on the Christmas advert; he sang a duet with Gio Compario - adorned in Christmas lights - to be in with a chance.
Mr Palmer explained: “I made a TikTok account during lockdown.
“I saw the competition about three hours before it ended; I love a challenge and like Gio Compario so thought I’d give it a go.
“I wasn’t sure if I’d be a finalist, but it was a good fun to do and it’s nice to get exposure.
“I love GoCompare as it’s a Welsh company and if Wynne Evans ever steps aside my hat is in the ring.”
You can check out Earl Palmer's entry here.
Earl Palmer will now appear alongside Gio Compario in the Christmas advert, along with:
- Poppy Coleman (28) & Phoebe Baker (23) from Peckham Rye, London.
- Siblings Jack (10) and Lottie (5) from Milton Keynes.
- Olivia Stearman (30), London.
- Dylan the Westie (aged 6) and owner Sophie Adamson (23), from Wigan.
- Ed (16) from St Albans, Hertfordshire.
- Courtney Gold (21) from Lesmahagow, near Glasgow.
- Amy Noon (14) from Milton Keynes.
The GoCompare Christmas advert will be included in an advert break for Gogglebox's Christmas special, on Channel 4, which will air from 9pm tomorrow, Christmas Day.