THE coronavirus testing centre at Newport's Rodney Parade is back up and running at full capacity after the floods yesterday.
This has been put down to the 'amazing' efforts of both testing staff and workers at the home of the Dragons and Newport County AFC.
There had been worries that the site would have to be evacuated as water levels continued to rise.
Head of covid testing in Gwent Dan Davies said that, despite being fairly well prepared, the site quickly found itself under a foot of water.
"It was very wet yesterday," he said.
"We had to stop the drive-through testing.
"We moved to urgent testing only. This is for people who need tests before surgery or for our key workers so they can get back on shift."
The situation was continually monitored, but luckily evacuation was not required.
A pump truck, courtesy of Newport City Council, was manned by site and stadium staff to lower water levels throughout the night.
"They managed to have us ready to go by 8am this morning," said Mr Davies
What's more, anyone who couldn’t be tested yesterday has already been tested today as part of a combined catch-up effort between the Rodney Parade site and the one at Tredegar House.
Mr Davies added: "We’ve had a bit of a tough year, but the way people came together was unbelievable. Amazing."