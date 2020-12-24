GWENT Police officers have recovered a number of suspected stolen items and are looking to reunite them with the owner.
The items were found at a house in Newport.
The items include a men’s Tommy Hilfiger brown leather strapped watch, men’s black coloured watch, ladies' Citizen eco-drive gold and silver coloured watch and a ladies' Tissot gold watch.
Also recovered were a silver necklace, a Mark Benevolent Fund Steward 1978 with Berks and Oxon county badge and a Mark Benevolent Fund Steward 1980 badge.
If you think any of the items could belong to you, contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference 2000448541, or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
You can also direct message via the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages.
A 26-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released on bail.