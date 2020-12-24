A THIRD of coronavirus deaths recorded in Wales in the latest Public Health Wales figures were recorded in Gwent.
In the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, a further 19 coronavirus deaths have been recorded - while a total of 63 deaths were recorded across Wales.
This takes the total number of deaths in the health board region to 631.
There were 414 cases reported in the Gwent region in Thursday's figures, 113 of which were in Newport.
94 new cases were recorded Blaenau Gwent, 79 in Caerphilly, 66 in Monmouthshire and 62 in Torfaen.
Across Wales, 2,161 new coronavirus cases were recorded.
A total of 1,863 tests were registered in the Gwent region in the 24 hours covered by the latest Public Health Wales figures.
Blaenau Gwent's rolling seven-day cases per 100,000 population has now dropped below 1,000 - now standing at 954.7, although this remains the third highest in Wales - behind Merthyr Tydfil and Bridgend.
Newport's case rate in the seven days covered by Thursday's release (December 13 to 19) has fallen to 861.8.
Case rates in Caerphilly (812.4) and Torfaen (756.7) have also fallen, but remain well above the Wales average of 619.7 per 100,000 population.
In Monmouthshire, the seven day case rate has risen slightly to 508.5.
Here are the new cases recorded today:
Blaenau Gwent: 94
Caerphilly: 79
Monmouthshire: 66
Newport: 113
Torfaen: 62
Anglesey: 9
Conwy: 27
Debighshire: 42
Flintshire: 101
Gwynedd: 11
Wrexham: 150
Cardiff: 277
Vale of Glamorgan: 101
Bridgend: 181
Merthyr Tydfil: 60
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 203
Carmarthenshire: 105
Ceredigion: 19
Pembrokeshire: 34
Powys: 34
Neath Port Talbot: 137
Swansea: 168
Unknown location: 14
Outside Wales: 74
