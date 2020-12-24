A CANNABIS dealer has narrowly avoided spending Christmas behind bars after being caught by police selling the class-B drug.

A judge told Gavin Preston he was "very close" to an immediate prison sentence after admitting two drugs offences.

"You came into court on December 23 carrying a bag for all eventualities," the judge, Recorder David Elias, told Preston at Newport Crown Court on Wednesday. "Perhaps the memory of that will be with you if you ever consider going down this line again."

MORE NEWS:

Preston, 26, of Bryn Road, Cefn Fforest, Caerphilly, had earlier admitted one charge of supplying cannabis and one charge of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Tom Roberts, prosecuting, said police officers witnessed the defendant making an exchange in Blackwood on January 9. They approached Preston, who was smelling of cannabis, and searched him – finding £10, a small amount of the class-B drug, and a phone.

Searching Preston's home, officers found 92 grams of cannabis worth around £920 in individual street deals, as well as £345 cash and drug paraphernalia including a scales and bags.

On Preston's phone, officers found text messages alluding to other drug deals, and when they interviewed the defendant he told them he was a "heavy user" of cannabis.

Mr Roberts said the police described Preston, who has no previous convictions, as "a street level dealer" running "a simple operation for cash gain".

Alexander Greenwood, defending, said Preston had given "a very candid police interview and acknowledged he had been extremely stupid".

Preston is the main carer for his mother, who is "very dependent upon him," Mr Greenwood told the court.

Recorder Elias jailed Preston for nine months, suspended for 18 months, and the defendant must complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture of the cash seized and the destruction of the cannabis and drug paraphernalia.