First minister Mark Drakeford has issued his Christmas message to the people of Wales.

Mr Drakeford said: "This year has been a difficult one for all of us.

"The coronavirus pandemic has affected everybody's life.

"Plans have been turned upside down and far too many families are having to deal with the loss of a loved one. My thoughts are with every single one of you.

"The pandemic has taken another turn for the worse.

"A new, highly-infectious strain of the virus has been identified.

"It is here in Wales and spreading quickly.

"We have had to make some tough decisions and ask everyone to once again stay at home to save lives.

"The situation in Wales is very serious.

"This is not the way we hoped to spend Christmas.

"For many families who won’t be able to see each other this year, this will seem incredibly difficult.

"Right across the country, difficult phone calls are being made. There will be sadness. But, it is the right thing to do.

"This is a cruel virus. It challenges every one of us because it thrives on our normal human behaviour.

"Together we have endured so much this year.

"But throughout this year, our generosity, kindness and community spirit has shone through.

"This Christmas, more than any other, let’s reach out to those we know are alone, or bereaved, or worried about the future.

"I want to say a few words of thanks to our critical workers – to our incredible NHS, our carers, shop workers and the many, many others – who have worked so hard this year and done so much to keep this country moving throughout the pandemic.

"They will once again this Christmas, shoulder the responsibility as the majority stay home.

"On behalf of the whole of Wales, I thank you.

"I know things look bleak at the moment, but there is hope.

"More people are being vaccinated every day and we hope there’s another vaccine around the corner.

"Please, stay safe. Take care of one another. Have a peaceful Christmas. Nadolig Llawen."